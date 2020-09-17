e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 16, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal to set up makeshift Covid hospitals

Himachal to set up makeshift Covid hospitals

The hospitals will be built in Shimla, Tanda, Nahan, Tanda, Nalagarh and Una

chandigarh Updated: Sep 17, 2020 00:43 IST
HT correspondent
HT correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
         

In wake of the exponential increase in infections over the last fortnight, the Himachal government has decided to setup makeshift Covid hospitals across the state.

The hospitals will come up in Shimla, Tanda, Nahan, Tanda, Nalagarh and Una. They will and be set up with the help of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), said additional chief Secretary (health) RD Dhiman.

Initially, the makeshift hospitals will have 50 beds and will be equipped with all facilities required to mange the symptoms of severely and moderately ill Covid patients.

The government has also changed the discharge policy for Covid patients. “The discharge policy prescribed by the Government of India and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) was being followed in all states, except Himachal where patients were being discharged after testing them for Covid after 10 days of treatment. Now, if a patient is discharged after 10 days without conducting a test, he will have to stay in home quarantine for seven days,” said Dhiman.

New policy for nursing colleges

The state government has also approved a new policy pertaining to nursing colleges, as per which new nursing colleges will only be opened in the state if institutes have at least a 100 bedded hospital of its own.

As per the orders of the government of India, general nursing and midwifery (GNM) courses will be defunct from 2021-22 and old institutions will have to apply for changing the course to bachelor of science (BSc) nursing.

Some changes have also been made in the eligibility for opening such institutions. Existing colleges will be given conditional approval to increase the seats for different courses. Fresh attachment with a government hospital will not be given to existing colleges for any other course except for master of science (MSc ) nursing, though previously granted attachments will remain unchanged.

tags
top news
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet today; no bilateral talks on cards
Indian, Chinese NSAs to join BRICS meet today; no bilateral talks on cards
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve 2 days after attending monsoon session
Nitin Gadkari tests Covid +ve 2 days after attending monsoon session
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
Lok Sabha passes bill to bring co-operative banks under RBI supervision
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to Covid-19
IMA publishes list of 382 doctors who died due to Covid-19
‘Over 5k Indians died in West, East Asian nations amid pandemic’: Govt
‘Over 5k Indians died in West, East Asian nations amid pandemic’: Govt
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
What Delhi’s former chief cop says on Umar Khalid, Kapil Mishra
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Desperate measures: Pak passes FATF-linked bills in joint session  
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveCoronavirus Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19SBI ATM withdrawal rulesKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In