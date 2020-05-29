e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / History-sheeter, aides held with illegal weapons in Ludhiana

History-sheeter, aides held with illegal weapons in Ludhiana

chandigarh Updated: May 29, 2020 02:39 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.
A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused.(HT FILE)
         

The Khanna police have arrested a history-sheeter and his accomplices for possessing two illegal pistols on Thursday.

The accused have been identified as Bhagwant Singh alias Lali of Shehzad village in Ludhiana and Amanpreet Singh alias Ricky of Nashik, Maharashtra.

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh said the accused were arrested near Alaour village during checking. The trio was coming from Mandi Gobindgarh side in a Hyundai i-20 car.

The SSP added that Amanpreet tried to escape, but the cops nabbed him.

The police recovered a .25 bore pistol and five bullets from Bhagwant, who was driving the car. With the information provided by him, the police seized another.30 bore pistol from his house. The accused told the cops that he had not renewed the licence of his .30 bore gun since 2016.

Bhagwant is already facing trial in five cases including murder, attempt to murder, kidnapping, trespassing and assault, the SSP informed.

Amanpreet lives in a rented accommodation in Dugri, while Bhagwant stays at a rented room in New Ashpuri of Ludhiana. More important information has been expected from the accused during questioning, the SSP said.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused at police station City-2 in Khanna.

