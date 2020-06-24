Hit hard by pandemic, banquets, marriage palaces in Ambala, Y’nagar struggle to survive

chandigarh

The pandemic-induced lockdown followed by a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in Haryana has made it difficult for banquets and marriage palaces owners to stay afloat.

A bleak picture of future has forced them to scramble for options, one of which is to lower their rates to attract clients.

As per the latest order by the state government, only 50 attendants are allowed to take part in a function or ceremony, that too with some strict conditions.

Yuvraj Sharma, owner of the Yuvraj Banquet Hall in Naraingarh, where around 2,500 people could gather at a time, is unsure of the industry’s revival till November.

“Many bookings were cancelled in these months and most of the clients performed rituals with small gatherings at their homes. People have started coming to negotiate and discuss the expenses, but they are still not sure on the number of guests and their wedding dates. I’ve fixed charges like electricity, gardening, security, cleaning and other government expenses that have to be paid. But currently, there is no source of income,” Yuvraj, who hails from Karnal, said.

“We too have started to mull over the revision of our rates to make it affordable for families to at least start investing and a cycle could kick off. We are also ready to offer the hall and lawn divided into two to three portions for smaller gatherings, but clients are still not sure of dates,” he added.

Puneet Dang, president of an association representing banquet hall owners, said, “Clients are opting for smaller hotels rather than booking sprawling lawns with proper catering services. We cannot replace them, but can modify our setups.”

In Yamunanagar, the municipal corporation (MC) in its order earlier this month had asked owners of several such establishments to prepare for the worst and make room for at least 100 beds for isolation purpose.

Jagmohan Singh of Aman Palace on Workshop Road in Yamunanagar said, “Even after the government has allowed such functions to take place with multiple riders, there are no bookings at all. No one is ready to rent big spaces for a gathering of just 50 people. On the MC’s order, we all ready to support the administration and contribute in whatever way we can.”