Holy Wonders’ pupils celebrate Raksha Bandhan

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 13, 2019 11:40 IST

To celebrate love and affection between brothers and sisters, The Holy Wonders Smart School, Kharar, organised a flameless cooking contest on Monday.

Students prepared nutritious food items for their siblings. They came up They participated in salad-making, sandwich-making and mocktail making competitions.

They also participated in a rakhi-making competition. All the participants made beautiful Rakhis using flowers, beads, threads and stones.

A thali- decoration competition was also organised. Students showcased their creativity through beautifully decorated thalis.

They danced to the tunes of Raksha Bandhan songs. They also presented skits based on mythological stories related to the origin of the festival. Director Ashween Arora said such festivals inculcated moral values among the students. Principal Premjit Grover explained the significance of the festival to the students.

She also congratulated the winners and encouraged them to continue participating in such activities that hone their skills and improve their confidence.

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 11:31 IST