How Himachal lost steam in battle against Covid-19

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:41 IST

In the first one-and-a-half months of the Covid-19 outbreak, Himachal seemed to be doing better than other states, recording only around 40 cases, but the situation consistently went downhill from there.

The first case was reported in the hill state on March 20 and the surge ceased on April 23. For the next 10 days, there were no cases and the state was on the verge of becoming Covid-free with only one patient in the hospital.

Jubilant over the ‘short-term’ success, the government took a baleful but humanitarian decision to open the state borders for stranded residents. The entry gates to Himachal were chock-a-block as people returned in huge numbers. This, however, resulted in a second wave of spike in cases that hit the state on May 4. Since then there has been no let-up in the spurt.

RETURNEES BRING SPIKE IN JUNE

Till May end, the situation seemed to be under control as only 290 new cases were added in a month, taking the state’s tally to 330. However, the state witnessed a spike as people continued to return from other states. In June, as many as 623 infections were reported in the state—an increase of almost 200% in a month. Most patients were the ones returning from Delhi and Mumbai. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur had justified the government move stating, “We could not have left our people to their fate.”

GOVT’S FLIP FLOPS

Given the surge in cases, the government again closed the state borders on June 23. The deputy commissioners were given the powers to take action as per requirement in their districts concerned. Entry to the state was allowed only in exceptional circumstances such as the death of a relative or medical emergency at home.

During this time, the Centre was gearing up for Unlock 2.0. On June 29, the Centre issued new guidelines, asking the states to allow inter-state travel. Himachal asked the Union government for special permission to keep its borders closed, which was denied.

Hence, not only were the state borders opened but the condition of institutional or home quarantine was also waived off for industrial workers, managers and project promoters. Industrialists were allowed to bring labour from anywhere by just registering on the government portal.

MIGRANTS WORKERS RAISE THE BURDEN

With the influx of industrial workers to Himachal in July, the state is witnessing another spike in infections. The Baddi-Barotilwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt in Solan district has emerged as a new Covid-19 hotspot. In July, Solan district alone had recorded 222 cases, which constitute over 36% of the total of cases in the state. Most people found positive are migrant labourers working in factories in BBN areas. Some migrant labourers who arrived to work in apple orchards have also tested positive.

The state witnessed the steepest single-day spike on July 13, with a total of 78 cases. A record 69 cases were reported from BBN. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur also admitted that arrival of migrant labourers has led to a spurt in Covid-19 cases but the economic activities also need to be revived.

QUARANTINE MUST FOR MIGRANT LABOURERS

Thakur said that given the surge in cases among industrial workers, the government has revised the guidelines and made institutional or home quarantine a must for the labourers coming from other states. “Now, quarantine is a must for industrial workers. Big industries will make arrangements for quarantine of their workers while smaller units may pool the facilities,” he said. For migrant labourers coming to work in orchards, the responsibility of quarantine lies with the owners. Covid-19 negative report has also been made mandatory for labourers entering the state.

TOURISTS ALLOWED BUT WITH RESTRICTIONS

The state government has allowed tourists to enter the state but on the condition that they have a five-day hotel booking and a Covid-19 negative report, not older than 72 hours. However, there have been many instances where people entered the state without requisite documents.The chief minister said that for now there is no change in the guidelines for tourists. “The government has increased the vigil at the borders and people flouting the norms will be dealt with strictly,” he said. However, locals have been resenting the decision stating that allowing the tourists to visit the state may result in a bigger outbreak.

WHERE HIMACHAL STANDS

INDICATOR HIMACHAL India

CASES PER MILLION 212 839

POSITIVITY RATE 1.2% 8.2%

RECOVERY RATE 68.03% 62.59%

MORTALITY RATE 0.65% 2.46%

TESTS PER MILLION 15,504 9,731