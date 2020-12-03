How varsity students are lending support to farmers

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 03, 2020, 19:41 IST

A 28-year-old research scholar from Punjabi University, Patiala, Japreet Kaur, who joined the agitating farmers on November 26, sings revolutionary songs to motivate them as they protest against new three farm laws.

Several others from her varsity as well as Panjab University in Chandigarh have joined the likes of her and are showing support and solidarity with the farmers.

Japreet, who is currently camping at Singhu border, says, “I have been a part of this protest ever since the three farm laws were brought in by the central government. At the border, I sing songs to motivate farmers in their struggle for their rights.”

From serving langar to ensuring availability of medicines to farmers, students from Punjab are on the forefront.

A Panjab University student, Amrit Somal, 23, from Ludhiana district, along with a group of his friends, had been transporting essentials from his native place to the protest sites.

“We have been taking food items from our village in Ludhiana to farmers. I have come back to my village three times ever since the protest started on November 26,” he says.

Harnoor Singh Chauhan, 22, a student at Panjab University’s public administration department, says, “I belong to a farmers’ family and we have come here on our own to play our part in the protest. They also need support from the youth in this protest.”

“We even clean the roads and serve langar among the farmers every day. We think it is our duty to stand by the farmers at this moment,” says Deepinder Singh Virk, a student of Punjabi University.

Twenty-two-year-old Satnam Singh, a student of Panjab University Institute of Open Learning, says, “Not only farmers but we serve meals to policemen as well.”

There are also some student leaders who are actively taking part in the farmers’ protest. Former president of Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC), Kanupriya, who was the first female president of the PU’s students’ council, is also a part of the stir.

“This is a historic moment and we think that students have an important role to play by supporting the movement and learning from the leaders,” she says.