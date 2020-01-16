HP cabinet nod to fill 800 teachers’ posts

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 22:55 IST

The state cabinet in its meeting on Thursday gave its approval to fill 819 posts of various categories in the elementary education department, which include 532 JBT, 35 language teachers, 133 shastries, 104 TGT (arts), eight TGT (non-medical) and seven TGT (medical), on contractual basis.

It also approved the recruitment of 1,578 para workers, which include 417 para pump operators, 287 para fitters and 874 multi-purpose workers for 394 new drinking water/ irrigation schemes of the irrigation and public health department through Departmental Para Worker Policy.

The cabinet put its seal to fill 16 posts of junior technician in the horticulture department on contractual basis, of which eight posts would be filled through direct recruitment and remaining on batch-wise basis.

It also gave its approval to fill 11 posts of civil judge through direct recruitment in the establishment of HP high court.

The cabinet decided to fill six posts of junior office assistant (IT) and seven posts of peon among disabled persons in the Mandi deputy commissioner office.

Approval was also accorded to fill up four posts of record keeper for newly opened additional district and sessions judge, Nalagarh, and civil courts, Banjar, Tissa and Shillai on regular basis.

The government primary school in Mandi’s Kunnu will be upgraded to government middle school along with creation of requisite posts, it was decided.

The cabinet also gave its nod to start science classes in Government Senior Secondary School in Pachhad’s Basaban.

The cabinet accorded its approval for amendment in policy for collection and removal of pine needles from forest areas in order to reduce fire incidents by encouraging stakeholders to work for removal of pine needles and encourage the industries to them as fuel.

It also gave its consent for a pilot project for modification in working of state reservoirs with an objective to bring uniformity in the prices of fish within a reservoir. The pilot project will be implemented for Govind Sagar.