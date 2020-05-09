HP govt’s wrong decision can prove harmful to people: Cong leader

chandigarh

Updated: May 09, 2020 19:42 IST

Senior Congress leader and All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Sudhir Sharma on Saturday said that the wrong decisions of the state government may prove harmful to people of the state during Covid-19 pandemic.

In a press statement issued here, Sharma said that the state government must empower deputy commissioners of each district to make decisions related to restrictions and relaxations keeping in view the situation in their jurisdiction.

“However, the opposite is happening in the state where the district administration issues an order and the state government issues a contradictory one,” he alleged.

Sharma said that the opening of the state borders without scanning those entering the state reflected mismanagement on part of the government due to which the state is witnessing a spurt in Covid-19 cases.

He said that the government is misusing the Covid fund by providing costly mobile phones to the officers. He said that sanitiser scam of the state secretariat is also a matter of concern.

“The state government is receiving liberal donations but still, neither doctors nor the administrative officials have been provided PPE kits,” he said.

He said that the lack of coordination among different departments during the cremation of coronavirus positive youth from Sarkaghat also exposed the poor preparedness of the state government.

The Congress leader said that the government should also clear its position with regard to quarantine and isolation centres as these are being opened within the populated areas.

Speaking on the isolation centre in Baijnath which was set up in the densely populated area, he suggested that the state government should consider setting up paid quarantine centres because there are many people who want to return from outside and are ready to pay for the quarantine facility.

“The government should talk to hotel and guest house owners to convert their properties into paid quarantine centres,” said Sharma.