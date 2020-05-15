e-paper
HP govt waives off four-month token tax, road tax of public and private service vehicles

The penalties related to the late renewal of permits due to delay owing to Covid-19 have also been waived off

chandigarh Updated: May 15, 2020 18:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The Himachal Pradesh government has exempted private and public service vehicles from payment of token tax and special road tax for four months, from April 1 to July 31.

A notification to this effect was issued by principal secretary (transport) Jagdish Chander Sharma on Thursday.

Transport sector is the worst hit by the Covid-19 outbreak. On March 24, the Union ministry of home affairs had issued a notification imposing a nation-wide lockdown and as a result there is no plying of public service vehicles. Movement of goods vehicles has also been restricted and income of transport sector has been adversely hit, the notification reads.

To provide relief to the transporters, the governor of Himachal Pradesh in exercise of powers conferred under Section 14(3) of HP Motor Vehicle Taxation Act, 1972, orders to exempt public service vehicles, goods vehicles, education institutional buses and private services vehicles from payment of token tax and special road tax.

The taxes for the month of March will be payable with those for August if earlier not paid, by treating the non-operational days during the lockdown period with effect from March 21 to 31, 2020 compensated in the above exempted period.

The penalties related to the late renewal of permits due to delay due to Covid-19 have also been waived off.

