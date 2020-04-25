HT Chandigarh debate: Containment of selected areas in city can be the way forward

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:07 IST

Should Chandigarh administration’s April 20 move to notify the entire city as a containment zone to control the Covid-19 outbreak be reconsidered as only certain clusters have been infected?

The Union health ministry had declared Chandigarh a Covid-19 hotspot (red zone) on April 15, leaving the administration to specify the geographical area of the containment zone in the city. Later, after the move was criticised by residents under lockdown for a month, services of plumbers, electricians and airconditioner repair/servicemen were allowed.

The UT’s containment order states that curfew imposed from March 24 will continue and industries as well as the IT sector will remain closed up to May 3 even though they are facing heavy losses with layoffs as the curfew extends into the second month.

UT authorities say sealing of select spots as done by other states, including Haryana, is not feasible as cases are scattered around the city.

Construction of roads, irrigation, building and industrial projects including those of MSMEs in rural areas; restarting work in construction projects within municipal corporation limits could have been allowed if the entire city had not been declared a containment zone.

Selected sealing of certain areas could have been one way out as the city’s economy is expected to suffer the consequences more severely now should businesses remain closed up to May 3 or even further.

Another major impact will be that people needing medical care from neighbouring areas too will not be able to enter the city during medical emergencies.

Technically, a containment zone is spread around three kilometers with a buffer zone of five and seven kilometers for urban and rural areas, respectively. “But, in case of Chandigarh it was not possible as the cases of outbreak of Covid-19 are scattered, non-contiguous and sporadic,” Manoj Kumar Parida, UT adviser, has said.

Is this a wise move? What should be done to kick start the economy in the city even though Covid-19 remains a real threat? What role can local citizens play?

LOCKED OUT

Is it prudent to declare the entire Chandigarh a containment zone?

What should be done to start services and businesses in the city even though Covid-19 remains a real threat? What role can local citizens play? Send your responses to Chandigarh@hindustantimes.com by May 1.