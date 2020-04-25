e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HT Chandigarh debate: Containment of selected areas in city can be the way forward

HT Chandigarh debate: Containment of selected areas in city can be the way forward

UT authorities say sealing of select spots as done by other states, including Haryana, is not feasible as cases are scattered around the city

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:07 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The UT’s containment order states that curfew imposed from March 24 will continue and industries as well as the IT sector will remain closed up to May 3 even though they are facing heavy losses with layoffs as the curfew extends into the second month.
The UT’s containment order states that curfew imposed from March 24 will continue and industries as well as the IT sector will remain closed up to May 3 even though they are facing heavy losses with layoffs as the curfew extends into the second month.(HT FILE)
         

Should Chandigarh administration’s April 20 move to notify the entire city as a containment zone to control the Covid-19 outbreak be reconsidered as only certain clusters have been infected?

The Union health ministry had declared Chandigarh a Covid-19 hotspot (red zone) on April 15, leaving the administration to specify the geographical area of the containment zone in the city. Later, after the move was criticised by residents under lockdown for a month, services of plumbers, electricians and airconditioner repair/servicemen were allowed.

The UT’s containment order states that curfew imposed from March 24 will continue and industries as well as the IT sector will remain closed up to May 3 even though they are facing heavy losses with layoffs as the curfew extends into the second month.

UT authorities say sealing of select spots as done by other states, including Haryana, is not feasible as cases are scattered around the city.

Construction of roads, irrigation, building and industrial projects including those of MSMEs in rural areas; restarting work in construction projects within municipal corporation limits could have been allowed if the entire city had not been declared a containment zone.

Selected sealing of certain areas could have been one way out as the city’s economy is expected to suffer the consequences more severely now should businesses remain closed up to May 3 or even further.

Another major impact will be that people needing medical care from neighbouring areas too will not be able to enter the city during medical emergencies.

Technically, a containment zone is spread around three kilometers with a buffer zone of five and seven kilometers for urban and rural areas, respectively. “But, in case of Chandigarh it was not possible as the cases of outbreak of Covid-19 are scattered, non-contiguous and sporadic,” Manoj Kumar Parida, UT adviser, has said.

Is this a wise move? What should be done to kick start the economy in the city even though Covid-19 remains a real threat? What role can local citizens play?

LOCKED OUT

Is it prudent to declare the entire Chandigarh a containment zone?

What should be done to start services and businesses in the city even though Covid-19 remains a real threat? What role can local citizens play? Send your responses to Chandigarh@hindustantimes.com by May 1.

top news
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
‘Can’t move out without permission’: Central team pans Bengal on Covid-19 response
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with 5-point plan to bail out MSME sector
Sonia Gandhi writes to PM Modi with 5-point plan to bail out MSME sector
‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrants workers home
‘Strategy must’: Ashok Gehlot to Centre on getting migrants workers home
Live: Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
Covid-19: Why a vaccine is likely by end of 2020
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news