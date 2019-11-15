IMA delegates meet Sidhu, oppose Clinical Establishment Act draft

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 23:04 IST

A delegation of the Indian Medical Association (IMA)’s Punjab chapter on Friday met state health and family welfare minister Balbir Singh Sidhu to express their resentment against the government’s proposed move to bring the ‘Clinical Establishment Act’ the draft is ready.

The delegation apprised the health minister that they were not given adequate time to register their protest against certain clauses in the draft and the IMA was not kept in confidence while preparing the draft.

“We were not invited even once while preparing the draft and the health department put it for objections. The IMA got to know about the draft only through newspapers,” said a member of the delegation.

The health minister, when contacted, said the government was fully sympathetic to the IMA’s viewpoint and any act to regulate functioning of private hospitals will not be brought in haste.

“There are genuine small and medium players who are providing services at decent rates. We will ensure they are not harassed at all. IMA will be given a full chance to express their opinion,” he said.

He said the government has agreed to the IMA’s demand that private players should be given equal representation in the body that will regulate the functioning of private hospitals.

“If there are five members in the regulatory body, we will ensure that other five come from among the stakeholders,” he said.