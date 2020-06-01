e-paper
Immigration fraud: Four Haryana travel agents held

The action came three days after Karnal police had registered 25 FIRs against such agents on the complaints of 26 local youths, who were recently deported from America

chandigarh Updated: Jun 01, 2020 23:14 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Karnal
Four travel agents were arrested in connection with immigration frauds, wherein several Haryana residents were illegally sent to the US, police said on Monday.

The action came three days after Karnal police had registered 25 FIRs against such agents on the complaints of 26 local youths, who were recently deported from America.

As per the police, those arrested are Ravinder of Jundla village and Hardeep Singh of Kabulpur Khera village in Karnal district, Rajkumar alias Raju of Kaithal’s Dhand village and Deepak Narwal of Panipat’s Joshi village.

Karnal superintendent of police Surender Singh Bhoria said the accused were booked under sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Emigration Act.

He said, “These agents used an illegal way, popularly known as donkey flights, to send local youths to the US and the UK. They used to lure youths by promising them a brighter future. These youths used to be sent to the US via Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, Guatemala and Mexico.”

SP Bhoria said of the 76 people who were recently deported from the US, 25 belonged to Karnal district.

