In solidarity with farmers, Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdraws support to Haryana's BJP-led coalition govt

In solidarity with farmers, Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan withdraws support to Haryana’s BJP-led coalition govt

During a meeting of the Sangwan Khap at Dadri on Monday, the MLA had announced that he had quit as the Haryana Livestock Development Board chairman to extend support to agitating farmers.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 13:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Dadri Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan addressing a gathering of the Sangwan Khap on Monday where he announced his decision to quit the post of Haryana Livestock Development Board chairman.
Dadri Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan addressing a gathering of the Sangwan Khap on Monday where he announced his decision to quit the post of Haryana Livestock Development Board chairman.(HT Photo)
         

A day after quitting as chairman of the Haryana Livestock Development Board, Dadri Independent MLA Sombir Sangwan on Tuesday withdrew support from the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government.

“I have sent a letter to the Haryana Vidhan Sabha about my decision to withdraw support from the government. I cannot continue my support to this government that has been pursuing anti-farmer policies,” the MLA said when contacted over phone.

Also read: Farmers’ protest: All you need to know

However, an official of the Vidhan Sabha secretariat said that it had not received the letter from the MLA.

During a meeting of the Sangwan Khap at Dadri on Monday, the MLA announced that he had resigned as chairman of the board to extend support to the agitating farmers.

His decision to withdraw support does not pose any threat to the 13-month-old BJP-Jannayak Janta Party coalition government in the 90-member Vidhan Sabha.

The BJP-JJP coalition government, comprising 40 BJP and 10 JJP MLAs, has the support of some Independent MLAs, including Ranjit Singh, who represents Rania segment, and is a cabinet rank minister.

The party-wise position in the House is:

BJP: 40

JJP: 10

Congress: 31

Independents: 7

INLD: 1

HLP: 1

