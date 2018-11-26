Indian student in Canada to study hotel management found hanging, family suspect murder

A young man from Punjab was found hanging from a tree outside his home in Canada’s Toronto, where he had gone to pursue a course in hotel management, police there told his family here over phone on Sunday night.

The news of Vishal Sharma’s (21) death has shaken his family in Nabha.

The Canadian police told his father Naresh Sharma that they were investigating the matter and they will report the findings to the family within three days. So far the police there are clueless whether it was murder or suicide.

However, his family suspects murder as they said Vishal’s body was hanging “too high”.

“He had no reasons to commit suicide and why would he commit it outside the house?” asked Jaswinder Kumar, uncle of the deceased.

The family said Vishal was happy there and did not express any problems ever. He visited the family in Nabha in July to attend a marriage and went back in September.

“We had a telephonic conversation with him on Saturday and even on Sunday, he talked to his cousins and everything was fine. We don’t know what happened,” Naresh Sharma said.

The family has appealed to the government to bring Vishal’s body back for cremation.

Vishal shared an apartment in Canada with his friends who also hail from Nabha. Naresh Sharma is a clerk in the state education department and he had taken a loan of Rs 8 lakh to send his son abroad.

