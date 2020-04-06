Insure staff deployed to fight pandemic: Punjab to Centre

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:33 IST

The Punjab cabinet has urged the Centre to provide insurance cover to government staff engaged in the fight against the coronavirus in bid to boost their morale.

An official spokesperson said the cabinet in a meeting on April 4 mooted a proposal to the central government to provide insurance cover to the employees of the departments of police, revenue, local government, rural development and panchayats, food and civil supplies, and women and child development, who are working in difficult circumstances.

The cabinet reiterated that the insurance cover to these employees will motivate them to support the state government’s endeavour to combat the pandemic with dedication.