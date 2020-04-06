e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Insure staff deployed to fight pandemic: Punjab to Centre

Insure staff deployed to fight pandemic: Punjab to Centre

The cabinet reiterated that the insurance cover to these employees will motivate them to support the state government’s endeavour to combat the pandemic with dedication.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 06, 2020 20:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
State finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal addressing health workers in a gathering to express gratitude for their efforts, on day thirteen of the 21-day nationwide lockdown at Bathinda Civil Hospital in Punjab on April 6, 2020. (Photo by Sanjeev Kumar/Hindustan Times)
The Punjab cabinet has urged the Centre to provide insurance cover to government staff engaged in the fight against the coronavirus in bid to boost their morale.

An official spokesperson said the cabinet in a meeting on April 4 mooted a proposal to the central government to provide insurance cover to the employees of the departments of police, revenue, local government, rural development and panchayats, food and civil supplies, and women and child development, who are working in difficult circumstances.

The cabinet reiterated that the insurance cover to these employees will motivate them to support the state government’s endeavour to combat the pandemic with dedication.

