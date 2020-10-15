e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Inter-state drug racket: 3 Rajasthan men land in Ludhiana police net

Inter-state drug racket: 3 Rajasthan men land in Ludhiana police net

Tablets, capsules and syrups were recovered from their possession

chandigarh Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 23:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accused in police custody on Thursday.
The accused in police custody on Thursday.(Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)
         

Three Rajasthan men who are involved in an inter-state drug racket have been arrested, police said.

The accused have been identified as Arjun Dev and Gulshan Kumar, both residents of Alwar, and Prem Ratan of Jaipur.

On September 17, two of their accomplices, Ranjit Singh of Preet Nagar, Ludhiana, and Damanpreet Singh of Sahenwal were arrested by Dehlon police after 9,000 tablets, 13,000 capsules and 40 syrups were recovered from their car.

Police said that the drugs seized have a combined market value of Rs 4 crore.

Police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal said that the accused used to procure the intoxicants from manufacturers and sold it to addicts. He added that more arrests are expected in the case.

Agarwal said that during questioning, Ranjit and Damanpreet had told police that they used to procure the intoxicants from the Rajasthan residents. Following this, Arjun Deb and Gulshan Kumar were arrested from Rajasthan on October 7. They were produced a court and remanded to seven days in police custody.

On October 9, police arrested Prem Ratan based on the information provided by Arjun Dev and Gulshan Kumar.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, City 2) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja said that during questioning, Ratan told police that he had hid around one lakh bottles of syrup at a godown in Jaipur.

With assistance from Rajasthan Police and the state’s health department, a raid was conducted at the godown and 99,600 bottles of syrup were recovered.

The ADCP added that more important information has been expected from the accused during questioning. Ranjit and Damanpreet are already facing trial in two separate cases of drug peddling lodged against them in Bathinda and Nabha, respectively.

He added that police will arrest the manufacturer who used to supply drugs to the accused.

