ITBP jawan posted at RBI office shoots self is battling for life

A 32-year-old Indo Tibetan Border Force (ITBP) jawan posted at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) office in Sector 17 attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself with his service rifle on Monday morning, police said.

Investigating officials said the victim, Suresh Kumar of Andhra Pradesh, shot himself in the abdomen around 5:30am on a watchtower inside the premises.

A police official, requesting anonymity, said, “Kumar was on duty from 3am to 6am. His colleagues claimed that Kumar seemed to be depressed and avoided talking to the other guards.”

Kumar was rushed to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for treatment where he underwent surgery and is still unconscious. His family members have been informed.

Meanwhile, officials at the Sector-17 police station are yet to initiate action against Kumar as they are waiting for him to regain consciousness.

PAST INCIDENTS

On September 20, a 35-year-old Haryana Police constable had shot himself with his service revolver at his government accommodation in Sector 39. The constable, Sonu Kumar, was posted as a personal security officer with Haryana principal secretary Apoorva Singh. It is believed he committed suicide due to a marital discord.

Similarly, 55-year-old sub-inspector, Guljar Singh, committed suicide by jumping from the third floor at the Sector 19 police station on August 28. A departmental inquiry was pending against him, which triggered the suicide.

On June 6, a 30-year-old Chandigarh Police commando committed suicide by jumping from the roof of a building at the Police Lines in Sector 26. He was reported to be suffering from psychological issues after a road accident.

