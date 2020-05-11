e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / J&K chief secy reviews arrangements for arrival of stranded residents at Jammu rly station

J&K chief secy reviews arrangements for arrival of stranded residents at Jammu rly station

chandigarh Updated: May 11, 2020 23:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Jammu
Hindustantimes
         

Chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Monday visited the railway station and took stock of the arrangements put in place for the receipt of stranded UT residents set to arrive by train from other parts of the country.

Subrahmanyam said it is imperative that all the passengers deboarding at the railway station go through the mandatory protocol and follow the guidelines issued by the administration.

He informed that the administration has ensured all arrangements with regard to testing and providing quarantine facilities to the passengers.

Deliberating on the measures taken to ensure registration of all the returnees, he said data entry operators have been deployed to record the particulars of the passengers at the railway platform.

The passengers will be asked to follow social distancing norms while getting off the train to check the spread of coronavirus disease during the process, Subrahmanyam added.

The district administration has been asked to ensure registration and allocation of buses to the passengers for their onward journey to their home districts without hassle and inconvenience.

TRAINS LEAVE FROM BENGALURU, GOA

The first train carrying stranded J&K residents started its journey from Bengaluru on Sunday morning with around 1,000 passengers. As per an official statement, this train is likely to take 48 hours to reach its destination. “The entire process of boarding was organised while strictly adhering to the standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” the statement read.

Another train from Goa too left with J&K natives and is likely to reach Udhampur in 36 hours. Similarly, 37 stranded persons, including 11 students (four girls and seven boys) left from Agra on Monday morning.

top news
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
On exiting Covid-19 lockdown 3.0, PM Modi asks chief ministers to come up with blueprint
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Allow economic activity in all of Delhi except...’: Kejriwal to PM Modi
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Mumbai’s local trains should resume only for essential services’: Uddhav Thackeray
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
‘Only few stayed in touch,’ Sreesanth names India teammates who stood by him
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
Covid-19 | Vikram Chandra on PM Modi’s meet with CMs, & other top news
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In