J&K chief secy reviews arrangements for arrival of stranded residents at Jammu rly station

chandigarh

Updated: May 11, 2020 23:05 IST

Chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam on Monday visited the railway station and took stock of the arrangements put in place for the receipt of stranded UT residents set to arrive by train from other parts of the country.

Subrahmanyam said it is imperative that all the passengers deboarding at the railway station go through the mandatory protocol and follow the guidelines issued by the administration.

He informed that the administration has ensured all arrangements with regard to testing and providing quarantine facilities to the passengers.

Deliberating on the measures taken to ensure registration of all the returnees, he said data entry operators have been deployed to record the particulars of the passengers at the railway platform.

The passengers will be asked to follow social distancing norms while getting off the train to check the spread of coronavirus disease during the process, Subrahmanyam added.

The district administration has been asked to ensure registration and allocation of buses to the passengers for their onward journey to their home districts without hassle and inconvenience.

TRAINS LEAVE FROM BENGALURU, GOA

The first train carrying stranded J&K residents started its journey from Bengaluru on Sunday morning with around 1,000 passengers. As per an official statement, this train is likely to take 48 hours to reach its destination. “The entire process of boarding was organised while strictly adhering to the standard operating procedures to prevent the spread of Covid-19,” the statement read.

Another train from Goa too left with J&K natives and is likely to reach Udhampur in 36 hours. Similarly, 37 stranded persons, including 11 students (four girls and seven boys) left from Agra on Monday morning.