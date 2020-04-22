e-paper
J&K oil tank drivers’ union seeks financial package, tax exemption from Centre

The oil and LPG truckers claimed that the transport sector has come to a halt as the nationwide lockdown has dealt a severe setback to this business operations.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 22, 2020 18:08 IST
HT Correspondent
The oil and LPG tank truck drivers and cleaners union here on Wednesday urged Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Lt Governor G C Murmu to roll out financial package to provide partial loan waiver to them, to mitigate their financial losses caused due to Covid-19 lockdown.

Union president S Ranjit Singh Raina asked the central government to consider a financial package for the transport sector as it was already facing huge financial burden.

“The transport sector has come to a halt due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which has dealt a severe setback to this sector. If the government does not come to our aid, hundreds of people associated with this sector may lose their jobs,” he said in a statement issued here.

The truckers’ body spokesperson, S Harasis Singh, said that over 85 to 90 percent commercial transport vehicles in J&K were purchased on loans from the government, private banks and private finance companies.

“During this lockdown period, tanks, trucks, road rollers, cranes, minibuses, buses, taxis, three-wheelers (passengers/load carriers) and even e-rickshaws are not plying on the roads. Therefore, we request the government to give us a financial package, including exemption from income tax, road tax, toll tax and partial loan waiver for the purchased vehicles,” he said.

Singh added that even amid the lockdown, the National Highway Authority of India has started two new toll posts – one at Lakhanpur in Kathua and another in Kachkoot in Srinagar.

