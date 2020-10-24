J&K’s recovery rate crosses 90%

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:06 IST

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded six deaths and 577 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 91,329. The recovery rate in the UT crossed 90% for the first time after 733 patients recovered.

Officials said 364 people had tested positive in Kashmir and 213 in Jammu. Three fatalities each were reported in Kashmir and Jammu divisions, taking the death toll to 1,430. So far, 955 deaths have been reported in Kashmir and 475 in Jammu.

The number recovered patients has reached 82,219 in Jammu and Kashmir with 311 people recovering in Kashmir and 399 in Jammu. Now, there are 7,680 active cases in the UT.

The recovery rate has continuously improved over the past one month. So far, in October, 25,295 patients have recovered against 16,259 fresh infections. There has also been a corresponding decrease in the average number of daily cases. Against an average of 1,245 daily cases in September, October recorded an average of 677 Covid cases. There have been an average 10 deaths in October against 16 in September.

In Jammu division, the highest number of cases were recorded in Jammu district at 116, followed by 33 in Doda.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 130 more people tested positive, followed by Budgam at 50.

Srinagar tops the case tally with 18,531 cases and 344 deaths followed by Jammu district with 16,792 cases and 248 deaths.