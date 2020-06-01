Jagdish Chander is HP principal secy while Ravindra Nath Batt is adviser to CM

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 13:37 IST

Seventy days after the countrywide lockdown, the Himachal government has effected a major administrative reshuffle, transferring 22 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and two Himachal Pradesh Administrative Services (HPAS) officers.

Jagdish Chander has replaced Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Sanjay Kundu as the principal secretary to chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur after the latter was appointed director general of police. Chander will also hold an additional charge of PWD, excise and taxation and information and public relations principal secretary.

Ravindra Nath Batt has been appointed adviser to CM. He will also hold the additional charge of principal private secretary to the CM.

HPAS officer Vinay Singh has been appointed special secretary to CM. He is also the PWD special secretary.

Ram Subagh Singh is now the additional chief secretary (MPP and power, NCES and industries). He will continue to hold the additional charge of HP State Electricity Board Ltd chairperson.

Nisha Singh is Himachal’s health adviser at New Delhi and additional chief secretary of social justice and empowerment, printing and stationery and animal husbandry and fisheries.

Sanjay Gupta is the additional chief secretary forests.

Manoj Kumar is now industries adviser for the Himachal government in New Delhi and additional chief secretary of home and vigilance and food civil supplies and consumer affairs.

RD Dhiman has been appointed additional chief secretary of health and family welfare, personnel and language, art and culture.

Kamlesh Kumar Pant was appointed as principal secretary transport technical education, labour and employment. He will also hold additional charge as financial commissioner (appeals) and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation managing director.

Rajneesh will join as secretary environment science and technology and information technology. He will continue to hold additional charges of secretary of urban development and town and country planning and HP State Pollution Control Board chairperson.

Devesh Kumar has been appointed secretary to CM and secretary tourism and civil aviation, secretariat administration department (SAD), general administration department (GAD) Sainik Welfare and parliamentary affairs.

Sandeep Bhatnagar has been appointed secretary of rural development and Panchayati Raj, training and foreign assignments, administrative reforms and public grievances.

Akshay Sood is secretary of finance, planning, economics, statistical cooperation and housing. He will also hold additional charges of Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) chief executive officer (CEO) and ayurveda secretary.

GK Srivastava has been appointed secretary to governor. He will hold the additional charge of divisional commissioner.

Mandi divisional commissioner Vikas Labroo will also be the divisional commissioner for the Kangra Division.

Rajeev Sharma is the Himachal secretary of education while Amitabh Avasthi is the secretary horticulture, youth services and sports and the Jal Shakti Vibhag.

Rakesh Kanwar has been appointed managing director, HP Power Corporation Ltd. Kanwar will continue to hold additional charges as state project director and zero budget natural farming.

Rohan Chand Thakur is now town and country planning director. Thakur will continue to hold additional charges of HP Kaushal Vikas Nigam managing director and HP Financial Corporation managing director.

Dorje Chhering Negi will be special secretary excise and taxation, and agriculture. He will continue to hold the additional charge of HP State Electronics Development Corporation Ltd managing director.

Debasweta Banik has been handed additional charge of HP Agro Industrial Packaging India Ltd managing director.

Special Secretary (MPP and Power and NCES) Hemraj Bairwa has been given an additional charge of Youth Services and Sports director and Ashutosh Garg has been appointed HP Public Service Commission secretary and additional charge of director, information technology.