Jai Ram wants implementation of investment MoUs in HP

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 23:33 IST

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that all the officers concerned of the state government should adopt proactive approach to ensure that the MoUs signed for investment in the state are implemented at the earliest.

He was presiding over the review meeting of the Global Investors’ Meet held on November 7-8 in Dharamshala.

CM said nodal officers must be appointed with each major business groups so that constant liaison could be maintained with the company regarding progress in granting approval to their projects.

“Mega projects should have a special dedicated officer who could ensure follow-up regarding various approvals,” said Thakur, stressing that special focus should be laid on setting up of land bank comprising of both government and private land so that land could be made available to the potential entrepreneurs on demand.

Thakur said that so far, MoUs worth ₹92,819 crore have been signed with various prospective entrepreneurs, out of which 610 MoUs worth ₹89,302 crore have been uploaded on the Himpragati portal.

He directed the officers concerned to update the information on all the MoUs on the portal.

He said that all the new policies framed by the government should be notified by the departments so that entrepreneurs could be benefitted from the incentives.

Thakur said special emphasis should be laid on effective coordination with foreign investor for updating them regarding various clearances of their project proposals. “All the concerned departments should also provide weekly status regarding environmental clearances and section 118,” said he.

He said that regular follow up of B2G (business-to-government) meetings should be done and officers should come up with innovative ideas and suggestions. Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi assured the CM that the officers will work with dedication.

htc