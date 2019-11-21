Jaipur-based firm to conduct soil testing for Halwara airport

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 22:55 IST

A Jaipur-based company has been awarded the bid for geotechnical investigation (soil testing) for the international airport project at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Halwara in Ludhiana.

As per a senior official of the Airport Authority of India (AAI), the company, Millennium Consulting and Technocrats Private Limited, which placed the lowest bid in the tendering process initiated in October, will assess the existing soil conditions for the proposed structure of the international civil aviation terminal.

Last week, Delhi-based Greencindia Consulting Private Limited was awarded the bid for conducting environmental impact assessment for the project being developed by the AAI and the Punjab government through a joint venture in 51:49 ratio.

On the other hand, the process of acquisition of 167 acres of land by the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) is in its final stage.

With both the AAI and the GLADA processing the work simultaneously, the project is likely to be executed within its stipulated deadline of 2021.

About the project

In June this year, the Punjab government and the AAI had signed an agreement for a joint venture for setting up New Civil International Air Terminal at the Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Halwara, around 32km from Ludhiana. Earlier, the Punjab government had signed an MoU with the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) and AAI for the same.

The project is to be implemented through a joint venture company (JVC).

As per the agreement, the AAI shall bear all the capital expenditure of development of the new airport; while the state government shall provide 161.27 acres of land free of cost and free of all encumbrances for the project. The agreement says the JVC shall bear all the expenditure on operation, management and maintenance including repairs.