Home / Chandigarh / Jalandhar catches up with Mohali in Covid-19 cases as tally touches 63

Jalandhar catches up with Mohali in Covid-19 cases as tally touches 63

A 36-year-old resident of Bew Raj Nagar Basti has tested positive for the infection

chandigarh Updated: Apr 24, 2020 13:08 IST
Gagandeep Jassowal
Gagandeep Jassowal
Hindustan Times/Jalandhar
(Representative Image/HT)
         

With another sample from Jalandhar testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday, the number of positive cases reported from the district has touched 63, the same as Mohali, which has the highest count in the state.

Jalandhar health department nodal officer Dr TPS Sandhu said a 36-year-old resident of New Raj Nagar Basti,Bawakhel, had tested positive for the infection.

There have been two Covid-19 related deaths in the district while seven people have recovered.

Health officials said 1,630 samples had been collected from the district so far, of which 1,168 had tested negative.

The district administration has started the process of sealing New Raj Nagar as part of containment efforts.

The Doaba region of Punjab has reported 92 Covid-19 cases so far, including three deaths. 19 cases have been reported from Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar, seven from Hoshiarpur and three from Kapurthala.

51 positive cases reported in Jalandhar in two weeks

In Jalandhar, 51 positive cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in the past two weeks.

On April 10, only 12 positive cases had been reported in the district.

