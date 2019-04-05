Jalandhar priest submits details of seized cash to I-T department

Father Anthony Madassary on Thursday submitted the details related to the unaccounted cash worth Rs 9.66 crore, recovered from him recently, with the income tax (IT) department in Ludhiana.

Anthony claimed that he has submitted to the department the documents related to the cash recovered.

The IT department had issued a show-cause notice and conducted raid at Anthony’s house at Pratappura in Jalandhar.

Khanna police had seized the unaccounted cash from the priest on March 26. The case was later transferred to the IT department for further probe. Fr Anthony is a close aide of former Jalandhar diocese bishop Franco Mulakkal, an accused in the Kerala nun rape case.

The priest, who claimed the money to be business proceeds, had created a flutter by accusing that the police had recovered Rs 16.65 crore from his house and claimed it to be Rs 9.66 crore, while misappropriating the remaining account. An inquiry was ordered by state director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta into his allegations.

The priest is one of the four partners in ‘Sahodhaya’, a firm which supplies books and stationery to 45 schools run by the diocese and has an annual turnover of Rs 40 crore.

He claimed that they had paid income tax of Rs 70 lakh in 2017-18 and advance income tax of Rs 50 lakh in 2018-19.

Anthony said that of the Rs 30.34 crore collected from the sale of various items, Rs 14 crore was deposited in a south Indian Bank branch, while the remaining amount of Rs 16.65 crore was kept at his house.

He claimed that the money was recovered from his house and not from a checkpost, as claimed by the police. “When I went to the IT department’s office in Ludhiana, I was shocked to know that only Rs 9.66 crore was handed over to them. The police have misappropriated Rs 6.65 crore,” he said.

Meanwhile, inspector general (IG) crime, Praveen Kumar Sinha, who is conducting a probe into the charges of misappropriation levelled by Anthony against the police, visited Khanna on Thursday.

He questioned the cops who were part of the police team that made the seizure of unaccounted cash from the priest.

Sinha will now visit Jalandhar to question Anthony and the other accused.

