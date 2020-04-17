Jammu industries department announces slew of measures for construction workers

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 20:22 IST

The department of industries and commerce, Jammu and Kashmir on Friday said that it has initiated a slew of measures to restart industrial activities in the Union territory in a graded manner.

The administration has started construction activities but with certain riders. However, industrialists were miffed over a “cumbersome” standard operating procedure (SOP), which has been put in place for the operationalisation of their units.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has assured that from April 20 there shall be a limited exemption in some key areas to restart some economic activities keeping in mind the poor strata.

Lalit Kumar Mahajan, chairman of Federation of Industries Jammu, said, “A cumbersome procedure has been put in place to restart industrial activity. An order has been issued by the chief secretary BVR Subrahmanyam that entails us to approach general manager district industries centre with details of workers and production line to be started, passes for vehicles and manpower, who in turn will forward our case with remarks to director industries and commerce. Then, understaffed deputy magistrates, who are already overburdened with administrative work, have also been involved in this process. Why can’t the industries department do all this on its own.”

Commissioner secretary to industries and commerce department MK Dwivedi said, “We have prepared a list of industries to be started in a graded manner from April 20. They are largely associated with essentials, like pharmaceuticals, packed processed food, manufacturing masks, sanitisers etc.”

“The administration has decided to restart the construction work with less movement of workers. Construction contractors have been asked to make arrangements of their stay at the construction site so that with a minimum movement they can work and live at the site itself,” he said.

The government has also decided to conduct weekly inspections to check whether the units were following the SOPs properly.