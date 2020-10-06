e-paper
JEE Advanced: Dhvanit Beniwal is Chandigarh tricity topper with AIR 10

All five students from the tricity who have made it to the top 100 are students of Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula

chandigarh Updated: Oct 06, 2020 00:04 IST
Rajanbir Singh
Rajanbir Singh
         

Dhvanit Beniwal, 18, has topped from the tricity in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Advanced conducted for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology.

The results announced by the National Testing Agency on Monday morning brought a welcome news for his school Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula, too, as all five students from the tricity who have made it to the top 100 have completed their Class 12 from there.

The results this year are also an improvement for the tricity, as in 2019, only one student (Yatin Jindal, AIR 94) was in the top 100.

Giving credit to his school, Dhvanit said: “Attending the classes regularly was very important as it helped me gain insight into practical applications of concepts in order to understand them better.”

This year, the Panchkula school had also produced five tied tricity toppers in the CBSE Class 10 examinations, and a tricity topper in Class 12 humanities. A similar trend was seen in 2019 and 2018 when the school produced two national toppers and three tricity toppers in Class 10.

Speaking about the recent string of toppers, principal Gulshan Kaur said it is the result of overall development of students. “The preparation is not just for two years, but begins in earlier classes. Instead of targeting competitive exams, we focus on making students develop the right attitude to crack the exams. We make them competitive to the right degree, which is why they score well,” she said.

Hindustantimes

Dhvanit’s elder brother Devang also cleared the JEE Advanced in 2019 and is currently pursuing electrical engineering from IIT Roorkee. His father, Dharampal Singh Beniwal, retired as a chief engineer from the public health department in Haryana, while mother, Sangeeta Beniwal, is a government schoolteacher. He had secured 97.6% marks in his CBSE Class 12 exams.

The other four toppers are Gurpreet Singh Wadhwa (AIR 23), Hemank Bajaj (AIR 71), Kartik Sharma (AIR 87) and Tanish Tuteja (AIR 96). Besides their schooling, the five have another thing in common between them: all want to pursue computer science engineering.

