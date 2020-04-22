Kangra administration takes on Covid-19 with a dash of humour

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 13:43 IST

The Kangra administration has gone about sensitising the masses about the spread of the novel coronavirus in a creative manner.

The administration is using humorous posters using relatable tropes to underline the importance of social distancing amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The hilarious posters posted on the official Facebook page of the Kangra deputy commissioner have drawn a lot of attention and have been widely circulated.

The poster put up on Wednesday uses the Bollywood number “Mera piya ghar aaya o Ramji’ from the film Yaarana. ( HT PHOTO )

The poster put up on Wednesday depicts a woman singing the Bollywood number “Mera piya ghar aaya o Ramji’ from the film Yaarana, upon seeing her husband return home.

The message on it reads: “Agar aapke piya ke saath corona aa gaya to Ramji bhi aapko nahi bacha paynege. Janha hain vanhi rahein, sabhi ke jivan ka bachao karein.” (If Corona comes with your husband, even Lord Rama won’t be able to save you. Stay where you are and save everyone’s lives).

Similarly, the poster shared on Tuesday depicts a marriage ceremony with a message reading: “Kundliyan milate-milate kanhi korana na mil jaye. Durghatna se dair bhali” (While matching your horoscopes you may get infected with Covid-19. It’s better late than never).

Another poster, inspired by the iconic film Sholay movie asks “Kitne aadmi they?” to convey that a single infected person could easily spread the virus among the masses.

Additional deputy commissioner Raghav Sharma, the brainchild behind the witty posters, said the posters were acting as a stress buster while underlining the gravity of the situation.

“No one had ever seen a global lockdown and confinement to homes has increased anxiety and the feeling of alienation,” said Sharma.

“Such messages may also have a greater recall value,”the ADC said, adding that the posters are based on things that are happening around us like some people solemnising marriages despite the pandemic and others sneaking into the state in an attempt to reach their homes despite curfew.

“The ideas for the daily posters are the collective efforts of our team and a friend, who wishes to remain anonymous, has volunteered to design the artwork,” he said.