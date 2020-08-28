Kangra admn issues reservation roster for eight ULBs

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 21:22 IST

Ahead of upcoming elections for Panchayati Raj Institutions and civic bodies, the Kangra administration has issued a reservation roster for eight Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) wards.

Kangra district has nine ULBs, including one municipal corporation (MC), six municipal councils and two Nagar Panchayats. The municipal councils include Nagrota-Bagwan, Palampur, Dehra, Nurpur, Kangra and Jawalamukhi while Jawali and Baijnath-Paprola are nagar panchayats.

The reservation was fixed by draw of lots under Section 10 of the Himachal Pradesh Municipal (Delimitation and Reservation of Wards) Rules, 2015 for eight ULBs, except the Dharamshala MC.

Kangra deputy commissioner Rakesh Kumar Prajapti said, excluding Dharamshala there are 66 wards in eight ULBs. He said 28 wards were reserved for women members (eight for SC women). As many as 13 wards are reserved for SC candidates.

Prajapati said that the process of draw of lots was conducted in the presence of three eminent persons of each ULB and three gazetted officers.

“The entire process was videographed,” he said, adding that the reservation roster for Dharamshala Municipal Corporation will be issued before the August 31.Shahpur town has also been declared a nagar panchayat but a notification is yet to be issued. The reservation roster for Shahpur will be fixed once it is notified.

The PRI and Panchayati Raj polls are slated for December-end. The government has approved the formation of 230 new panchayats in the state. A dozen ULBs are also being formed, for which delimitation and reservation process is underway.