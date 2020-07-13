Kashmir leaders allege govt imposed restrictions to stop Martyr’s Day celebrations

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 21:07 IST

Leaders of mainstream political parties in the Valley have accused the government for imposing restrictions on Martyr’s Day to prevent leaders from going to Mazar-e-Shohda where a function has been held every year since 1948 in memory of those who revolted against the Dogra rule on July 13, 1931.

National Conference spokesperson Inam ul Nabi tweeted that the party was not granted permission to hold a function. “The revolution started in 1931 will be never forgotten, undermined, tokenised,” he said.

However, NC held a function at its party headquarters at Nawai Subh office where tributes were paid to the martyrs of 1931 revolt. Senior NC leaders were in attendance. Many leaders and common people paid tributes to the martyrs of 1931 on social media.

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari termed the restrictions imposed on the visit of political parties to Mazar-e-Shohda for paying homage to July 13, 1931, martyrs highly regrettable.

‘UNJUSTIFIABLE CURBS’

Bukhari said that the martyrs’ graveyard in Old Srinagar symbolises the legacy of those bravehearts and sons of the soil who sacrificed their lives to lay the edifice for democracy and natural justice in J&K.

“Putting curbs on the visit of political parties to martyrs’ graveyard for paying homage to our heroes who laid down their precious lives against autocracy and oppression is unjustifiable,” he said in a statement.

He said July 13, 1931 was a historic day for the people of J&K as the day marks the beginning of a struggle against suppression and inequality. Martyr’s Day will remain relevant for the times to come.

While paying glowing tributes to 1931 martyrs, Bukhari cautioned that the suppression of democratic activities under any pretext does not augur well with the constitutional guarantees enjoyed by the citizens in this country.

“The lives laid down by the martyrs on July 13 were principally meant to free the society from autocracy and lay edifice for a democratic set up. These sacrifices were not made on any communal lines as is being unfortunately projected by some sections of society. The day assumes significance because our 22 fearless souls showed undaunted courage to uphold the principles of democracy and human dignity and that had nothing to do with any particular dynasty or clan.”