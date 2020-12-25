e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Kaza to host national ice hockey meet next month

Kaza to host national ice hockey meet next month

Training camp underway at rink built at a height of 3,720 metres in Spiti in which students aged between eight and 20 years are participating.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 16:16 IST
Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Participants of the ice hockey training camp practising at the rink in Kaza in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.(HT Photo)
Participants of the ice hockey training camp practising at the rink in Kaza in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.(HT Photo)
         

The Under 20 national ice hockey tournament will be organised for the first time in Kaza in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district from January 27.

An ice hockey training camp has started at the rink built at a height of 3,720 metres in which students aged between eight and 20 years are participating. This is for the second time that an ice hockey training camp has been organised at Kaza in which 165 students are being trained under national-level coach Amit Berwal.

Ice Hockey Association of India general secretary Harjinder Singh Jindi, who was the chief guest at the inauguration of the coaching camp, said that there was immense scope for winter sports in Spiti Valley and developing infrastructure for ice hockey and skiing could attract more tourists.

He said some students participating in the camp would be sent for the advanced coaching camp at Gulmarg on January 1, 2021, for which the selection process would start soon.

Additional district magistrate Gyan Sagar Negi said that last year’s coaching camp produced good results. “Spiti is snowbound for five months and in such a situation, if children of Spiti valley are trained in ice hockey, then there can be better players representing the state and country,” he said.

“Basic and advanced coaching will be given to children participating in this camp and provision has been made for expenses incurred,” Negi said.

