Keep out of my govt’s business: Capt to Bajwa

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 17, 2020 23:13 IST

Rejecting Rajya Sabha MP Partap Bajwa’s demand for sacking state advocate general (AG) Atul Nanda, chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Friday asked the senior Congress leader to keep out of his government’s business.

Taking a strong exception to Bajwa’s open letter listing the AG’s alleged failures, the CM termed it as a sign of the former Punjab Congress chief’s desperation to grab limelight. “I have full faith in the AG. He is not incompetent and you are not equipped to judge his competence,” he added.

“You have no business commenting on matters of which you have absolutely no knowledge about,” said the chief minister, referring to Bajwa, saying his letter was filled with “baseless allegations” against the AG.

Amarinder said Nanda did not represent the Punjab government in six of the seven cases listed by Bajwa and it only exposes the MP’s lack of awareness about these matters. “It clearly indicates that he has a personal axe to grind against the AG,” he added.

Dubbing Bajwa’s recent spate of attacks on him (CM) and his government as totally senseless and politically motivated, Amarinder said his behaviour was becoming increasingly ridiculous.