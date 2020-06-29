e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 29, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Khattar calls upon teachers to inspire students

Khattar calls upon teachers to inspire students

He said the role of the teacher was “very important” in recognising the hidden skills and talents of the students and grooming them to become the nation builders

chandigarh Updated: Jun 29, 2020 23:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has called upon teachers to make valuable contributions in moulding the students as nation builders.

Highlighting the importance of the role of teachers in self-reliant India, Khattar on Monday said the education should not remain confined to only basic school curriculum (reading, writing, and arithmetic). Instead, he said, the teachers should focus on the overall development of their students.

“I am sure that in the discussion held today, we will get many ideas that help the students to become more cultured and self-reliant,” Khattar said while speaking at a webinar organised by the Haryana higher education council.

He said the role of the teacher was “very important” in recognising the hidden skills and talents of the students and grooming them to become the nation builders. “The teachers should inspire the students. The role of any government is to build universities, colleges, and schools. It can make policies to bring reforms in the education sector, but the role of teachers in nation-building, shaping the future of their students and enlightening society is of paramount importance,” he said, pointing out that under the ‘Atam Nirbhar Bharat’ vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, education remains one of the focal areas.

top news
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow
PM Narendra Modi to address nation at 4pm tomorrow
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
India bans 59 China-linked phone apps, orders companies to block them
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Unlock-2: Night curfew timings relaxed, training institutes to operate soon
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Stop trains, domestic flights from 5 worst-hit states: Mamata Banerjee tells Centre
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Another 5,000+ surge takes Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally to 1.69 lakh
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
Here’s the complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
After racist chant post, Trump retweets white couple waving guns at protestors
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
Watch: Cops attacked with sticks in Madhya Pradesh; sand mafia suspected
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaShekhar SumanSushant Singh RajputKerala SSLC Result 2020PM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In