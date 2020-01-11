Khattar government most corrupt, says Abhay Chautala

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 22:17 IST

INLD general secretary and Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala on Saturday called the Khattar-led BJP government in Haryana ‘most corrupt’ and that its policies are deplorable and anti-people.

Chautala, who began his district-level tour from Sonepat on Saturday, said people had voted to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party out of power but they returned due to the Jannayak Janata party’s support.

“The JJP leaders had grabbed votes from people by campaigning against the corrupt BJP government. However, they sold the public mandate to the BJP and are now part of the corrupt government,” he added.

He said the voters are feeling betrayed and have realised that the JJP leaders had lied by announcing a list of promises ahead of assembly elections even as they had no intention of fulfilling them.

“The JJP leaders promised to give ₹5,100 per month to old age pensioners but the government increased only ₹250 per month from January this year. They had promised of giving 75% reservation to local youths in private sector but now they are mum on this topic,” Chautala said.

Slamming the Khattar government over irregularities in paddy procurement, he said the state government is trying to protect millers involved in corruption while purchasing paddy.

He said, “The government will initiate action against those millers whose mills are already blacklisted. Paddy procurement is the biggest scam and the government will put all efforts to save these millers. The sugarcane farmers are also in a deplorable condition because the state government is purchasing only 200 quintals per acre from them against a produce of 500 quintals.”

“Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and home minister Anil Vij do not see eye to eye. I don’t know who is supreme among them. Officials also do not listen to the ministers and the CM,” he added.