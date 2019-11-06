Khattar pitches for peace, seeks cooperation from Oppn

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 06, 2019 01:06 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday sought ‘sabka saath’ and assured ‘sabka vikas’ while praying in the Vidhan Sabha, along with the ruling BJP-JJP legislators, for ‘peace’ and ‘communal harmony’ during his second innings.

Winding up the discussion on the motion of thanks on governor’s first address, the CM assured the House of maintaining peace in the state and sought cooperation from the opposition parties.

Khattar’s 75-minute address revolved around maintaining peace, cooperation and communal harmony. Special emphasis, he said, should be given to maintaining communal harmony for the benefit of future generations.

With the opposition taking digs at the BJP for failing to cross the halfway mark in the 90-member House, Khattar said, “What matters is who is with us and who we are with.”

Khattar told the House that development agenda of the BJP-JJP coalition government will be based on common minimum programme (CMP) that will be unveiled within two weeks. A six-member committee headed by the senior-most BJP legislator and former minister, Anil Vij, will fine tune the CMP. Even as a section of the opposition party MLAs interrupted Khattar, he refused to be ruffled and stuck to a peace-making note by applauding the contribution of previous governments in Haryana’s development.

Khattar said the government has been nudging the farmers towards crop diversification and discouraging them from producing water-guzzling crops. The more we will focus on agriculture, Khattar said, the more Haryana will develop.

As INLD’s lone MLA Abhay Singh Chautala and CLP leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda raised the issue of farmers facing problems in selling their produce, Khattar assured the House that his government will not let farmers suffer any losses. Abhay demanded an inquiry into the farmers’ issues while selling paddy and Hooda seconded Abhay’s contention. At this Khattar, informed the House that Hooda and Abhay will visit the grain markets on behalf of the House.

Describing Congress’ poll manifesto ‘unrealistic’ and akin to ‘walking in the air’, Khattar said the finance department analysed manifestos of all political parties to ascertain financial impact on the state exchequer. He said Congress’ poll manifesto’s financial impact was pegged at ₹1.26 lakh crore.

Khattar said a clause regarding 75% reservation to the state youths was already in place while signing agreements with the companies. But in the absence of effective monitoring, he said, it wasn’t being implemented. “We will give special incentives to the companies offering 95% jobs to Haryana youths,” Khattar said.

On air pollution, Khattar said stubble burning was not the sole reason behind it. “At least 80% of the air pollution is due to various other factors. Stubble burning may be causing 20% of the problem,” he said on the floor of the House, listing out the ‘tough steps’ his government has taken to curb farm fires.

He said the biggest challenge before the government was what to do with the paddy straw (parali) and how to utilise it. “We are moving in the direction of utilising the paddy straw,” he said.