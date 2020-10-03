e-paper
Home / Chandigarh /

Khushwant Singh Lit Fest goes online this year

The first Digital Edition 2020 of KSLF scheduled from October 9 to 11

chandigarh Updated: Oct 03, 2020 22:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Khushwant Singh Literary Festival, which is being held for the past eight years at the Kasauli Club, is going online amid the pandemic this year.

According to the organisers, the first Digital Edition 2020 of KSLF scheduled from October 9 to 11 will be thought-provoking, stimulating and pointing in the direction of ‘A New Life’, which is the theme this year.

Several sessions are planned over the three evenings, with a number of writers and celebrities discussing their recent books and interacting with their questioners and interlocutors.

The speakers include essayist and novelist Pico Iyer, historical novelist and environmentalist Amitav Ghosh, TV commentator Fareed Zakaria, activist Harsh Mander, columnist Shobhaa De, philanthropist Sudha Murty, write Chetan Bhagat and explorers Jono Lineen and Erling Kagge.

