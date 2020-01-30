Kotkhai custodial death: Zaidi gets bail for six days

chandigarh

Updated: Jan 30, 2020

The special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has granted interim bail to the accused in Kotkhai custodial death case, suspended inspector general of police (IGP) Zahur Haider Zaidi.

Zaidi had recently moved a bail application in the special CBI court, seeking interim relief, citing death of a close family member. He had said that he wanted to attend the relative’s last rites.

On Thursday, the court granted him bail from February 4 to 9. Zaidi will leave for Lucknow on February 4 and will return on February 9, as scheduled.

CBI HAD SOUGHT BAIL CANCELLATION

On January 24, the special CBI court had cancelled Zaidi’s bail after the CBI had moved an application in the special court, seeking cancellation of his bail and issuance of a non-bailable arrest warrant in the interest of justice, stating Zaidi had “misused the concession of bail.”

The application was moved after a senior police officer, Soumya Sambasivan, the then Shimla superintendent of police, filed an application in the CBI court saying that “Zaidi tried to influence and pressurise her to change her statement in court.”

Zaidi was first arrested on August 29, 2017, 38 days after the CBI took over the investigation of the Kotkhai custodial death case. He remained in custody for over 19 months and was released on April 6, 2019, via a Supreme Court order.

After his bail was cancelled on January 24, Zaidi was placed under judicial custody for his alleged involvement in the custodial death of a suspect in Kotkhai rape and murder case.