Home / Chandigarh / Kulbhushan Goyal is BJP’s mayoral candidate for Panchkula MC polls

Kulbhushan Goyal is BJP’s mayoral candidate for Panchkula MC polls

chandigarh Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 02:01 IST
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Tanbir Dhaliwal
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
BJP leaders and workers with the party’s mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal (in red) in Panchkula on Saturday.
BJP leaders and workers with the party’s mayoral candidate Kulbhushan Goyal (in red) in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora /HT)
         

Everything appears to be set for the Panchkula municipal corporation elections scheduled later this month with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) naming Kulbhushan Goyal as its mayoral candidate and the Congress likely to announce Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia as its nominee on Sunday.

Haryana chief minister Manohal Lal Khattar, BJP’s state in-charge Vinay Tawde, state president Om Prakash Dhankhar and other senior leaders were part of the state selection committee that met on Saturday to finalise the mayoral candidate and councillors.

On Goyal’s selection , a BJP leader said, “All names were considered, but the one who has more chances of winning was chosen.”

Though the Congress too held its selection committee meeting, the official announcement of the candidate is likely on Sunday. A senior leader not wishing to be named, however, said, “Ahluwalia’s name has been finalised, but the final call will be taken by Kumari Selja and she will announce the list of candidates on Sunday.”

Ahluwalia has been actively associated with Congress since 1988 and has contested elections since 1995. Before becoming the first mayor of the Panchkula city.

Goyal, 60, is a real-estate developer. He is the managing director-cum-CEO of Amarnath Agarwal Group of Companies and also president of the Aggarwal Sammelan, Haryana, Dhanwantry Ayurvedic College, Sector 46, Chandigarh, and secretary, Bhavan Vidyalaya, Sector 15, Panchkula.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly elections, BJP”s Gian Chand Gupta had defeated him by over 44,000 votes.

JJP to contest from four wards

