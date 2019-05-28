Kunwar Vijay back in team probing sacrilege cases

Within hours of mode code of conduct being lifted, the Punjab government on Monday brought back IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh in the special investigation team (SIT) probing the sacrilege cases and 2015-police firing on Sikh protesters in Kotkapura and Behbal Kalan.

The government first issued orders for Kunwar’s transfer as IG, OCCU (organised crime control unit), with additional charge of IG, counter intelligence, Amritsar, and immediately announced his re-induction into the SIT.

Kunwar was transferred from the SIT by the Election Commission of India after a complaint filed by Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD). In a communication sent to the Punjab chief secretary, the EC last month wrote that it had received a complaint from Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Gujral (Akali Dal leader) against the IPS officer.

“The matter was examined and it was found that the officer gave politically motivated interview to a TV channel on March 18 and 19 about ongoing investigation by SIT and made certain political comments,” said the

letter. The Punjab government had told the EC that the SIT was functioning independently. It also accused the Akali Dal of trying to use the EC by filing “frivolous” complaints, aimed at “sabotaging” the SIT probe.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, who also heads the home department, had, during his election campaign, categorically announced that IG Kunwar Pratap would be back to complete the SIT investigation.

The Punjab government had termed the IG as a victim of

“abusive threats” from SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia during the course of election campaigning.

The government has already announced to file a case of intimidation and defamation against Majithia.

First Published: May 28, 2019 00:21 IST