Home / Chandigarh / Labourer held in Ludhiana for attempting to rape 5-year-old girl

Labourer held in Ludhiana for attempting to rape 5-year-old girl

Case under sections 376/511 of IPC, sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act registered against the accused

chandigarh Updated: Jul 05, 2020 19:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The victim’s father responded to the child’s cries to stop the accused from sexually assaulting her.
The victim’s father responded to the child’s cries to stop the accused from sexually assaulting her.(Shutterstock)
         

A 23-year-old labourer was arrested by the Sadar Police here on Sunday for attempting to sexually assault the five-year-old daughter of his neighbour.

In a complaint against Sonu of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Dhandhra, the victim’s father, a scrap dealer, said he lured her to his room with a chocolate as she played on the street and attempted to assault her.

Sonu fled from the scene after the father rushed to his room on hearing the child’s cries and saw him attempting to assault her.

Assistant sub inspector Satish Kumar, who is investigating the case, said a case under sections 376/511 of IPC, sections 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) had been registered against the accused.

Sonu was arrested while trying to escape from the city.

