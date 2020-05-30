e-paper
Labourer stabbed to death for asking biker to slow down

Murder happened a day after the verbal altercation in Amritsar; 6 men armed with daggers assaulted the labourer and his friend; no arrests yet

chandigarh Updated: May 30, 2020 01:43 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Amritsar
Police have booked six persons for stabbing a 23-year-old labourer, Deputy Singh of Rangarh village, to death after he had asked a motorcyclist to lower his bike’s speed in Attari village, 27km from the district headquarters. The stabbing took place on Wednesday, when the victim along with his friends Gurpreet Singh and Akashdeep Singh of Rangarh village, had gone to Attari market for purchase of clothes.

The case was registered on Gurpreet’s complaint, who has told the police. “On Tuesday, a kiosk was installed in Rangarh village for distributing free sweet and cold water in view of the heat wave. Deputy Singh and I were volunteers. During the day, Deputy asked Jagroop Singh of Ranike village, who was speeding on a motorcycle in front of the kiosk, to slow his speed. In fit of rage, Jagroop stopped his bike and had threatened Deputy before spending away.”

He added that on Wednesday, Jagroop, his brother Yudhbir, and all accomplices armed with daggers, attacked them at the clothes market. “I was also thrashed. Deputy was critically injured and taken to Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev hospital where he succumbed to the injures on Thursday night,” Gurpreet added.

Police have identified the accused as Sagar Singh, Yudhbir Singh, Preet and Babb of Ranike village, and Pritpal Singh and Karan Singh of Attari. All of them have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapons) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Gharinda police station, with SHO Amandeep Singh saying that raids were on to nab them.

