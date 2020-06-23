Land compensation for road: Panel indicts minister Sodhi’s family for pocketing double compensation

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 10:28 IST

A sub-committee constituted by Punjab government indicted the cabinet minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi’s family for pocketing double compensation against a piece of land acquired by the state government for a road project. The family received ₹1.83 crore compensation in 2013 for the land after re-acquisition in 2012, which, as per records, was also acquired in 1962 and a sum of ₹7,384 paid. The said land at Mohanki Attar village had been acquired for the Ferozepur-Fazilka-Gurharsahai road.

The land — 55 kanal and 6 marla of Rana Sodhi and 38 kanal of his nephew Jasdeep Sodhi (son of Hardeep Singh) — was re-acquired by the Punjab government and compensation was paid after the owners approached the court.

The panel has recommended probe into the role of public works department (PWD) and revenue department officials to fix responsibility as the “whole matter smells of willful connivance with the beneficiaries”.

“The land at Mohanki Attar was acquired twice, in 1962 and then in 2011-12, as the record were not updated,” says the report.

The Milestones 2005 Rana Gurmit Singh files a suit in the court of civil judge (senior division), Ferozepur, demanding acquisition and compensation for the land. The suit was decided in his favour in April 2006.

2006 Department files appeal against the orders, which was dismissed in October 2007.

2008 Guru Gurmit Singh, his nephews Prabhjot Singh and Jasdeep Singh through their special power of attorney Hardeep Singh make a representation with the government seeking compensation.

2011 Punjab government issues acquisition notification; compensation awarded in 2012.

2014 Family receives ₹1.83-crore compensation.

As per the report, Hardeep Singh had given four representations to government as Special Power of Attorney (of his brother Rana Sodhi and three sons) in the year 2008 that the land on which road had been constructed was neither acquired nor compensation paid to them.

The committee found that Hardeep Singh was in the know that the land was acquired in 1962 and he himself had admitted in his two letters to the public works department in 1963 that they had received the compensation. “…then how could he give a representations...this means that he held back the facts while giving representations,” points out the report.

The report puts a questionmark on the role PWD and revenue officials. “Intentional negligence reflects on every aspect and the case has been grossly mishandled since beginning,” it says.

“As far as beneficiaries are concerned, it has been established that at least Hardeep Singh was in the knowledge of all the facts regarding acquisition of land in 1962 since he himself had handled that acquisition on behalf of the family,” the report says.

“Therefore, legal remedy should be sought from the court of competent jurisdiction to annul the subsequent acquisition proceedings,” concludes the report.

In March this year, Punjab government formed a five-member sub-committee comprising special secretary, PWD; director consolidation-cum-director land records; land acquisition officer PWD (B&R), Jalandhar; district revenue officer, Ferozepur, and executive engineer, construction Division-1, PWD (B&R), Ferozepur, to examine the records.

When reached over the phone, Hardeep Singh said, “We have neither any information about any sub-committee formed by the government nor aware of its findings. We were not even called by the committee. If they have facts then they should produce in the court as it is legal matter now.” He categorically denied having received any compensation in 1962 from the state.

Cabinet minister Rana Sodhi didn’t respond to the calls and messages. Principal secretary, PWD, Vikas Pratap, too was incommunicado.