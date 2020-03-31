Leopard strays into Chandigarh’s Sector 5 amid lockdown; caught, released in Morni

chandigarh

Updated: Mar 31, 2020 00:54 IST

A leopard was spotted in the residential area of Sector 5 on Monday morning, after which the police asked people to remain indoors.

As humans are isolating themselves due to the coronavirus outbreak, the wild animals are reclaiming city spaces.

As per information, the leopard was spotted in the garden of house number 68 in Sector 5.

Station house officer (SHO) Jaspal Singh said after getting the information, we made announcements that people should stay indoors. Meanwhile, the forest and wildlife department was intimated.

Debendra Dalai, chief conservator of forests of UT forest and wildlife department, said, “For rescuing the cat, we took help from Chhatbir Zoo experts, veterinarians and the chief warden of Punjab.”

He added, “The rescue operation took around four hours.But we were able to catch the leopard. Presently, the leopard is under observation at the Nepali Forest Reserve. It will be released soon.”

Dalai said it was possible the wild cat came from Kaimbwala village near Sukhna Wildlife Sanctuary. This is the second time in a week that a wild animal has been spotted in the city. On Thursday evening, a pair of sambars were spotted merrily crossing the road near the Leisure Valley.