Light rain likely in Punjab, Haryana today: IMD

IMD officials say light rain due to moisture influx from the Arabian sea and low-level easterly winds will remain likely in both Punjab and Haryana till Tuesday

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 22:18 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Light rain due to moisture influx from the Arabian sea and low-level easterly winds will remain likely in both Punjab and Haryana till Tuesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

Officials added chances of rain will be the most on Sunday in both Punjab and Haryana with 50-75% of the stations in these states likely to witness the opening up of the skies. They added that rain is likely at 25-50% stations on Monday and at isolated places (less than 25%) on Tuesday.

Dry weather can be expected in the region after that. Light rain up to 30mm, along with gusty winds up to 40km/h, can be expected with thunder lightning and even hail at isolated stations during this duration. Light rain is likely in Chandigarh as well till Monday.

Due to the formation of clouds, temperature dipped on Tuesday. In Punjab, maximum temperature of Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala went from 36°C on Friday to 33°C on Saturday; 36.8°C on Friday to 32.2°C on Saturday and 36.3°C on Friday to 34.6°C on Saturday, respectively. Fall in temperature wasn’t seen in Haryana and in Chandigarh, however a fall of 3-4°C in temperature is likely throughout the region on Sunday.

Rain is predicted in the region till Tuesday; dry weather forecast after that

