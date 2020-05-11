e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 11, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Light rain on the cards; more in store for Punjab-Haryana region: IMD

Light rain on the cards; more in store for Punjab-Haryana region: IMD

Rain up to 30mm can be expected along with gusty winds up to 50km/h and thunder.

chandigarh Updated: May 11, 2020 20:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The weather remained clear on Monday with no rain recorded at most stations.
The weather remained clear on Monday with no rain recorded at most stations.(Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
         

Light rain is likely in the region on Tuesday with chances of more on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials said only isolated stations will receive rain on Tuesday, but on Wednesday, a few stations in Punjab and many stations in Haryana are likely to get rain due to the effect of western disturbances. Rain up to 30mm can be expected along with gusty winds up to 50km/h and thunder. Warning for hail in isolated stations has also been issued.

The weather remained clear on Monday with no rain recorded at most stations. However, maximum temperature saw a jump of 3-4 degrees at most stations.

top news
At 15-minute Punjab Cabinet meet, ministers want chief secretary to be sacked
At 15-minute Punjab Cabinet meet, ministers want chief secretary to be sacked
Report 90 minutes in advance and other rules as limited trains start tomorrow
Report 90 minutes in advance and other rules as limited trains start tomorrow
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
Cook picks 5 best batsmen, names India batter who can match Lara
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
One car, 4,000 meals: How father-daughter duo in Goa fed those in need
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Disgruntled employee rams his truck against boss’ Ferrari
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
Vande Bharat: Stranded Indians from US, UK, Malaysia, Philippines brought back
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIRCTCManmohan Singh Health StatusNirmala Sitharaman

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In