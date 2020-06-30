e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / LIT postpones anti-encroachment drive amid protest in Ludhiana’s Model House area

LIT postpones anti-encroachment drive amid protest in Ludhiana’s Model House area

Postponing the campaign for a week, the Trust asks residents to submit proof of ownership, otherwise encroachments will be razed

chandigarh Updated: Jun 30, 2020 21:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Residents of Model house arguing with police during an encroachment drive by LIT in the area on Tuesday.
Residents of Model house arguing with police during an encroachment drive by LIT in the area on Tuesday.(GURPREET SINGH/HT)
         

High drama was witnessed in the Model House and Dugri Road areas after Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) officials went to take action against encroachments made in the form of shanties over three acres of LIT land on Tuesday.

Claiming that the land belonged to them, a family opposed the drive and staged a protest. One of them, Ravinder Singh Sonu, also slapped LIT executive engineer Jagdev Singh in the presence of a heavy police force after an encroachment was razed by the officials.

The situation went out of control, following which LIT chairman Raman Balasubramaniam and assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Jatinder Singh reached the spot and warned encroachers of strict action.

The LIT postponed the drive for a week asking the residents to submit proof of ownership, otherwise encroachments would be razed.

Sonu said, “The land belongs to us and the LIT should measure its land in the area before conducting an anti-encroachment drive. We had also conducted a meeting with the then LIT chairman Paramjit Singh Sibia (now dead) and he agreed with us. A case regarding the same is sub judice in the court, but the LIT officials also ignored the same while taking up the drive.”

Balasubramaniam said, “The land belongs to the LIT as it was acquired in the 1950’s, but it has been encroached upon by a few residents for a long time. The LIT has received several complaints against encroachments in the past and the court has also ordered that the land belongs to the LIT.”

He added, “We had received information that construction was being taken up in the area, following which we planned a drive. The encroachers have been asked to present the ownership proof in a week, otherwise the encroachments would be razed. A police complaint is also being made against the residents, who slapped the LIT official and obstructed the drive.”

top news
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
EU reopens borders to 14 nations; US, Indian tourists among those barred
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
80 crore people to get free food grains for 5 more months, says PM Modi
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
Nepal PM’s attack on India backfires, calls for his exit become louder
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
‘Suggested multiple times’: Congress after PM extends free ration scheme
‘Better quality rice than Centre’: CM Mamata on her free ration announcement
‘Better quality rice than Centre’: CM Mamata on her free ration announcement
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Score runs or get dropped: Ganguly’s stern warning to Sehwag
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
Wedding in Bihar sets off biggest Covid infection chain; groom dead, over 100 infected
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
‘Never said Coronil can cure Covid patients’: Patanjali CEO Balkrishna
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In