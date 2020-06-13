Lockdown no deterrence, snatchers had free run in Ludhiana amid restrictions

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:48 IST

While the city cops toiled to keep people indoors to curb the spread of Covid-19, snatchers seemed to have a free run in the city. While the overall crime rate in Ludhiana saw a considerable dip in the lockdown period, snatchings continued unabated.

As per the data available with the Ludhiana police, as many as 45 snatchings were reported in the 79 days since the restrictions began on March 23.

A closer look at the data reveals that the snatchers were the most active during the third phase of the lockdown (May 4 to May 17), when the government had allowed vehicular movement and opening of shops between 7am to 7pm. As many as 13 snatchings were reported in the city during this period.

The second phase of the lockdown, when stricter curbs were in place and no vehicular movement was allowed, saw only five snatchings.

Once the unlocking process began in June, there was a surge in snatchings, with 10 cases being reported in the first 10 days of the month.

MOST SNATCHINGS TOOK PLACE ON INTERIOR ROADS

Police also found that most of the snatchings took place in the interior roads as people were not venturing out on the main roads due to the restrictions.

VICTIMS RECOUNT HORROR

Sarwan Kumar, a gas agency employee, who fell prey to snatchers on April 6, says he never thought miscreants would be active during a curfew. “I was out delivering LPG gas cylinders on April 6 when I was waylaid by two motorycle-borne men near Mukund Singh Nagar. They flashed a gun at me and took my bag containing Rs 10,500. It all happened within a matter of few seconds. I never thought such an incident would take place when there was such a strong police presence throughout the city.” On his complaint, the Division Number 6 police registered a snatching case.

Gurmeet Singh of Behlolpur village, a liquor vend employee, fell prey to snatchers on the night of May 30. As per the complaint, two men posing as customers came to the vend and asked him to serve them liquor. As the vend was closed, he refused to serve them. Following this, they flashed a gun at him and robbed him of Rs 9,000 after beating him up.

TREADING THE RISKY PATH

All didn’t go as planned for some of the snatchers who found the tables turned on them. On April 15, a snatcher lost his life as his bike plunged into a drain when he was trying to flee after committing the crime. In another incident, a resident of Bajra village beat up a snatcher who was trying to snatch a mobile phone from a labourer on April 7. The miscreant had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment.