Low speed internet frustrates students in Valley

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 20:53 IST

It has been more than a week since 25-year-old Falah Noor, an M Tech student from Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC), Landran, Mohali, has returned home in Srinagar and is unable to access internet properly.

“I am working on my dissertation but unfortunately the speed is so poor that I am unable to even download study material to complete it,” Noor said.

“I have to complete my thesis at the earliest, but with this speed, I am not sure how long will it take,” she added.

Omar Maqbool, who hails from Uri and is a B Tech student at CGC Jhanjeri, Mohali, said he has not been able to download an e-book related to his studies. “Internet is really slow here. Student fraternity is the worst sufferer,” he said.

“With the exam season round the corner, our college has already started giving online classes, but it is of no benefit to us as we are not able to attend it,” said Adnan Altaf, a second semester Bachelor’s student at Amar Singh College, Srinagar.

“After receiving poor response for online classes, our university has started mailing study material, however, it is also taking hours to download and many a times, we even fail to download it,” said Hazim Bin Bashir, a 5th semester computer sciences students at Islamic University of Sciences and Technology.

Danish Khan, a sixth semester student from Law department at Kashmir University, said the students have not received study material as of now due to poor 2G internet service. “Our precious time is being wasted and we are also lagging behind in our career,” he said.

Muskaan Sahaf, a recent pass-out of Women College, Srinagar, said that she is unable to prepare for her post-graduate (PG) admission. “I had applied for MA in Journalism at Kashmir University and Jamia Millia Islamia, but I can’t access online study material to crack the entrance exams,” she said.

Gazi Muzzamil, president of Jammu & Kashmir Students Movement, said they were facing discrimination. “When the students from the rest of India can enjoy high Internet speed, then why this discrimination with the Kashmiri students only? Don’t we have the right to study?” he asked.

He said that it will affect their upcoming exams. “The students wouldn’t be able to perform well as they haven’t been given any study material nor any online classes are conducted,” he said.