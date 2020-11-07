e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Ludhiana: BJP slams Bittu for calling Union minister Puri a ‘fake Sikh’

Ludhiana: BJP slams Bittu for calling Union minister Puri a ‘fake Sikh’

Said that An FIR should be lodged against Bittu for hurting religious sentiments

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 23:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
BJP workers protesting at Clock Tower in Ludhiana on Saturday.
BJP workers protesting at Clock Tower in Ludhiana on Saturday.(Gurpreet SIngh/HT)
         

Slamming member of Parliament (MP) Ravneet Singh Bittu for calling Union minister Hardeep Puri a “fake sikh”, the district unit of Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a protest near Clock Tower on Saturday. They also burned Bittu’s effigy.

The BJP leaders said that sentiments of the Sikh community have been hurt by Bittu’s comment and Akal Takht should take action against the MP. An FIR should be lodged against Bittu under Section of 295-A of Indian Penal Code for hurting religious sentiments, they said.

BJP district president Pushpinder Singal said, “Bittu has lost his ground in the district and is making such statements just to remain in the headlines. We have also asked BJP state president Ashwani Sharma to form a five- member committee, which will take up the matter with the Akal Takht. Bittu is trying to disturb the peace of the state by hurting the religious sentiments and we will not allow that.”

top news
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Joe Biden defeats Donald Trump in US presidential election
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
Indian-origin Kamala Harris becomes first woman elected US vice president
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
What’s next? US Election verdict isn’t last step
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
‘Will be a President for all Americans’: Joe Biden after big win against Trump
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
In Bihar exit polls, it is advantage Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav
Joe Biden beats Trump in race to the White House after winning Pennsylvania
Joe Biden beats Trump in race to the White House after winning Pennsylvania
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Trump says Joe Biden ‘rushing to falsely pose’ as US election winner
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
Watch: Pakistan firing damages houses in J&K border villages; people fearful
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In