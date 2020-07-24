Ludhiana civil hospital gets advanced life support ambulance

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 24, 2020 00:16 IST

In a first, the Ludhiana civil hospital has received an advanced life support (ALS) ambulance which has facilities including life support system, oxygen supply and equipment for proper monitoring of serious patients. The ambulance will be used for Covid-19 patients.

However, the department lacks trained staff to operate the ambulance and has been stationed at civil hospital for now.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Amarijit Kaur said, “ALS ambulances have been sent by the state government to different districts including Ludhiana. This will play a crucial role in saving lives of serious patients when they are shifted from one place to another.”

“However, the department lacks trained staff to use the equipment in the ALS ambulance, due to which it is not being used for now. We have asked the department to provide trained staff,” the SMO said.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga said, “Earlier, we had basic life support (BLS) ambulances in the district, but now the government has provided the ALS ambulance. The ambulance will soon be made operational with trained staff for taking care of patients.”